Weather Blog

Tracking an active week with temps near normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After seeing several severe storms on Sunday, we were greeted with a quiet, yet gloomy, Monday. We are monitoring several possibilities for showers and storms this week, and the concern for flooding will certainly be there.

Monday night: Much of tonight is expected to be rain-free until we get towards daybreak. We’ll see a complex of rain and storms slide in during the pre-dawn hours. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Rain and storms are set to be ongoing for mainly the southern half of the state to start our Tuesday. On and off active weather looks to remain along and south of interstate 70 until the nighttime hours.

Going into our Tuesday night, additional scattered showers and storms look to develop across the state.

Areas southwest of Indy especially are being watched carefully for the potential of more flooding problems. This is why a flood watch will be in effect from 2 AM EDT to 2 PM EDT Tuesday. We also can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon in the southern third of the state with damaging winds as the main threat.

Highs are only going to manage to get into the upper 70s due to the rain and cloud cover. The muggy meter will also gradually rise throughout the day.

Wednesday: Rinse and repeat mode will be activated for Wednesday with more on and off activity.

Another chance for isolated strong to severe storms is in play during Wednesday afternoon with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Despite the rain, slightly warmer temperatures will be on tap with numbers in the low 80s. It is also worth noting that it is going to feel quite miserable due to high humidity values.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered rain and storm chances stick around through Thursday before we finally dry out to end the week. To sum things up with this week’s activity, confidence in higher rainfall totals resides in the southern third of the state.

Temperatures hold in the low 80s with lower humidity values going this weekend. Along with slightly below normal temperatures, the weekend looks to be dry.