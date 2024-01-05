Tracking first snow accumulation potential of the year this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are starting our Friday on a fairly chilly note with wind chills in the teens. Expect active weather to return by Friday night and into Saturday with a rain/snow mix sliding in.

Active weather will remain in play early next week with a stronger system set to move in.

Friday: Expect cloud cover to build back in throughout your Friday with winds staying light out of the southeast. Highs will find their way into the upper 30s.

Friday night: The first of a couple of systems that are ahead in this forecast will enter our state by tonight. Precipitation will start as rain before a changeover to snow takes place in the overnight hours.

Lows will settle into the low 30s.

Saturday: Snow will continue through daybreak with the possibility of bits of mixed precip at times. We look to clear out precipitation in central Indiana by the afternoon hours.

Then, a weaker system will begin to show up late Saturday night with rain to start before some snow mixes in early Sunday.

Not much has changed with the thinking of Saturday morning’s snow total potential. There could be isolated instances of two plus inches.

Highs will rise into the mid 30s. If you’re heading to the Colts game Saturday night, be sure to dress warm.

Sunday: We’ll track another rain/snow mix through Sunday morning with snow mainly confined to the northern half of Indiana.

Very little to no snow accumulation is expected with Sunday’s snow.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for the start of the new workweek on Monday with highs back in the low 40s. By Monday night, a bigger and stronger system is expected to arrive. This will set the stage for a messy and windy Tuesday with a rain/snow mix in play. Current trends are for central Indiana to mostly stay with rain, but this could change. Some backside snow could wrap in by Wednesday morning, and it will also be windy through Wednesday with colder temperatures. Wind gusts Tuesday and Wednesday will likely exceed 30 MPH and could push towards 40 MPH.