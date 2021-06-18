Weather Blog

Tracking Friday night’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We really cranked up the heat and humidity for our Friday. A swath of rain and storms had pushed through the northern half of the state earlier this morning before we cleared out. Then, we saw several severe storms during the mid-afternoon hours. Strong to severe storm chances are still on the table over the next few hours.

Friday night: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2 AM EDT Saturday morning for most of central Indiana.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 PM EDT for far east central Indiana.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 AM Saturday morning for central Indiana.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening commute and nighttime hours.

Strong to severe storm chances will remain in play through tonight. There is an enhanced risk (level 3/5) of severe weather in place across central Indiana. Damaging winds, in which some could be significant, are the primary threat. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Flooding will be a growing concern going into the overnight hours as one to three inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

A warm night will be on tap with lows dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Do not put away the rain gear as rain and storms will be on and off throughout our Saturday.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible before sunrise Saturday with isolated damaging winds and hail as the main threats. However, an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Highs will stay on the warmer side as we will rise into the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could hit the 90s.

Father’s Day: After back-to-back active days, we will tone down a bit on the action. There will be the possibility for spotty showers and storms, but coverage will not be as widespread as previous days. If you have any plans to get out and about to celebrate Father’s Day, be sure to monitor the radar closely. Isolated strong to severe storms are not out of the question Sunday afternoon with isolated damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Another hot afternoon will be on the table for Sunday with highs climbing once again into the upper 80s to low 90s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will stroll on through our Monday before we finally calm things down by Tuesday. As we move out the rain, we will usher in fantastic springlike air through midweek before we return to the 80s by next Thursday.