Weather Blog

Tracking Friday night’s severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a potentially dangerous night of severe weather ahead for a majority of Indiana. Then, we will transition towards a windy Saturday.

Friday night: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EST for far southern Indiana.

Additional showers and storms are set to fire off during the nighttime hours. Activity is set to linger towards the predawn hours of Saturday.

There is currently an enhanced risk (level 3/5) of severe weather for all of central and southern Indiana. The primary threat is damaging winds (some severe gusts could reach 80 MPH), but there is also the possibility of up to a few tornadoes. A strong tornado threat even exists for the southwestern quarter of Indiana (dark shade with black outline). The timeline for severe weather is set to be from 9 PM EST Friday night to 6 AM EST Saturday morning.

This will be a potentially dangerous and life threatening event. Make sure you have your tornado safety plans finalized and have multiple ways of receiving warnings. These storms will be moving very fast. We’re talking storm motion speeds of up to 50-60 MPH.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side before the cold front moves through early Saturday.

Saturday: By sunrise Saturday, we will be done with the rain and storms. However, it will be very windy for a good chunk of the day. Due to the incoming strong winds, a Wind Advisory is now in place for the northern half of the state for much of tomorrow. Sustained winds of 25-30 MPH are expected with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

Highs will occur just after midnight Saturday before temperatures fall throughout the day.

Sunday: A much more calm Sunday will be on tap under mostly sunny skies. Highs look to rise into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: A warming trend will work its way into the forecast for the first half of next week. Temperatures look to return to the 60s by next Wednesday before rain chances slide in Thursday and bring in cooler air.