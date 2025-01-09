Tracking Friday snow accumulation, additional snow chances into next week | Jan. 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a snowy Friday with some accumulation expected across the state. More arctic air will be ushered in next week as winter looks to keep its stronghold over us.

Winter weather advisories will be in place across all of central Indiana from 4 AM EST Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

Thursday night: After a day with lots of sunshine, cloud cover will increase ahead of Friday’s system. Lows will fall into the low to mid teens.

Friday: We are going to have a Storm Track 8 Weather Alert day for Friday due to snow set to impact travel. The arrival of snow in the state looks to be around sunrise and coverage will increase throughout the remainder of the morning hours. Light to moderate snow rates are expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Snow starts to wind down by late Friday night. Overall, there will be slower travel times and slick, snow-covered, roads.

We have upped our forecast total ranges a little bit with 2″-4″ expected in much of northern and central Indiana. There is potential for 4″+ in southern Indiana where winter storm warnings are currently located.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Dry air returns Saturday with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 20s once again.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures try to get above the freezing mark Sunday along with the arrival of our next snow chance by then. Going into next week, a reinforcing shot of bitter air swings in. Highs are going to be bounced down into the upper teens to low 20s through next Wednesday.