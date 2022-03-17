Weather Blog

Tracking Friday’s rain and storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will transition from beautiful weather to cooler air and rain and storm chances for our Friday.

Thursday night: We are expected to still be in great shape for tonight with mild temperatures and increasing cloud cover. If you’re heading to the other March Madness games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight, enjoy this nice air! Lows look to bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Have the rain jacket handy for your Friday as we track the return of shower and storm chances. These chances will be on and off throughout the day. The batch of activity after sunset will be monitored carefully for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms.

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather for portions of central Indiana with Indianapolis included. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) sits in southern Indiana. The primary threat is damaging winds and hail. There is a significant hail threat from a Washington-Bedford line south. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Highs will be a bit cooler with numbers rising into the low to mid 60s. Winds will also pick up a bit and become breezy.

Weekend: The cooldown continues into our Saturday with scattered showers during the day and breezy winds. You will want a warm jacket if your heading to the Round of 32 action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Highs look to only top out in the upper 40s. Sunday features a fast bounce back to the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: A marvelous start to next week is expected with highs back in the low 70s. Additional rain and storm chances slide in by next Tuesday and Wednesday. This will quickly bring back cooler air with highs in the 50s through midweek next week.