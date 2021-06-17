Weather Blog

Tracking Friday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a warmer afternoon statewide with lots of sunshine sticking around. Bigger changes are on the way for our Friday with the return of heat and humidity with strong to severe storms possible.

Thursday night: A much warmer night will be ahead under partly cloudy skies. There is the potential for a few showers and storms mainly north of interstate 70 overnight into early Friday morning.

An isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question overnight tonight for part of northern Indiana. The main threats are isolated damaging wind and hail.

Lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: An active Friday will be on the table for our area. We will have a lull in activity after the early morning rain and storms. By Friday afternoon, additional showers and storms will fire off and continue into the nighttime hours.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and night. An enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) sits across central Indiana. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, with some potentially becoming significant. Large hail and even isolated tornadoes are also possible. Flooding will also become a concern by Friday night. Stay weather ready and keep an eye on radar throughout your Friday. This is now a good time to download the Storm Track 8 weather app.

The rain and storms won’t be the only thing we will have to deal with for Friday. Hot and muggy conditions are expected as we will swing back to the 90s for much of the state. Heat index values may reach the triple digits.

Weekend: Saturday will get off to a stormy start, and then storms will be on and off for the remainder of the day. We can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds being the main threat. Rain and storm chances will continue into Father’s Day (Sunday) as we begin the summer season. These chances will be spotty at best, so we are not looking at a complete washout for Sunday. Highs will remain on the warmer side in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend.

8-Day Forecast: Additional storm chances are in place for Monday before we pull back in refreshing springlike air by Tuesday. Highs will only manage to get into the mid 70s through Wednesday with dry time. We will then make a return to the 80s by next Thursday.