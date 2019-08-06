Tracking isolated shower chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a very low chance we may see an isolated shower this evening.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower may pop up in the southern half of the state this evening. Otherwise it’s going to be mild and a little humid with lows falling into the low and middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies stay partly sunny during the day with highs climbing into the middle 80s. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower pop across the state.

THURSDAY: We’ll still keep the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the forecast for the afternoon. There’s a low chance some of the storms in the afternoon may be on the stronger side. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s. It will still be a little humid.

8DAY FORECAST: Friday looks great with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s. This weekend looks fantastic. Dry both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to middle 80s.