Weather Blog

Tracking mild air with rain and storm chances through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a nice and bright start to the workweek with highs in the 50s and 60s, we’ll track rain and storm chances along with a temperature roller coaster over the next several days.

Monday night: Increasing cloud cover is ahead for tonight with breezy winds sticking around. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: We’re looking at a cooler day for Tuesday due to a weak front that will pass through. This will squeeze out spotty showers during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. Clouds will decrease going into the afternoon hours with breezy winds coming out of the northwest. Wind gusts will be up to 25 MPH at times. Highs are set to only top out in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: A stronger system is expected to slide in Wednesday which will bring rain and storm chances, and warmer temperatures, and stronger winds. Throughout Wednesday, a warm front will trek slowly northward, which will led way to some showers and isolated storms. A break may work into the mix from the rain before more development slides in late Wednesday. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Due to the slow progression of the warm front, high temperatures won’t be reached until near or shortly after sunset with numbers pushing the mid 60s. Wind gusts will also pick up to 30-35 MPH by Wednesday night.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may linger into early Thursday morning before we dry out and usher in even warmer air. Highs will be close to record territory Thursday with numbers in the mid to upper 60s (Indy’s record 71 from 2000). It will also be windy with gusts up to 35-45 MPH at times. Friday will be a lot cooler with highs only in the low 40s before we quickly bounce back into the 50s this weekend with additional rain chances.