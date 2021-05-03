Weather Blog

Tracking Monday night’s storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stay weather aware for your Monday night as we are tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms will begin to swing into the state after sunset.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats, but we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes.

Another mild night will be on tap for us overall as we will only bottom out in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Have the rain gear handy for your Tuesday as we will have two waves of showers and storms move in. The first wave will swing into the state beginning before sunrise Tuesday, and this wave will be of bigger concern.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question east and south of Indianapolis.

The second wave of showers and storms will arrive beginning Tuesday evening, and these showers and storms will linger through part of our Tuesday night.

Cooler air will begin to move in as highs will only rise into the upper 60s. Locations to the north will only manage to get into the mid 50s to low 60s. Areas south will surge into the 70s.

Wednesday: Spotty showers are possible early Wednesday, but we will dry out and bring back the sunshine to our area. Winds will be breezy as the cooling trend continues. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Scattered shower chances are possible Thursday before we dry out for the remainder of the workweek. More rain chances look to move in on Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average through much of the extended forecast.