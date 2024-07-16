Tracking more storms, comfortable air later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flood watch includes southern and south central Indiana until Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms will likely return to these spots later today.

TODAY: Showers will exit south central Indiana by midday. We are expecting some dry time with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies before additional showers and storms start to develop this afternoon. Rain chances will be highest this evening into the overnight. A slight (2/5) risk of severe weather is posted for SW Indiana with damaging wind as the main concern. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are expected ahead of a cold front. Low temperatures near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: The best chance of showers and storms will be south of I-70. A cold front gradually works through the state which will improve humidity starting late Wednesday. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Comfortable and fantastic weather moves in to close the week. Upper 70s can be expected for both Thursday and Friday. Right now, it does appear we will be dry this weekend, including for the Brickyard 400.