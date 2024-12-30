Tracking New Year’s Eve rain, below normal temperatures into 2025 | Dec. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve enjoyed a dry and above normal Monday with some sunshine, but rain will quickly return into our Monday night and Tuesday to close out 2024.

Then, a return to much colder air awaits us entering 2025.

Monday night: Showers enter back into the state as a new system moves our way. Coverage will range from scattered to widespread into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 40s.

New Year’s Eve: Prepare for an active end to the year with on and off showers. We can’t rule out some snowflakes mixing in by Tuesday night.

This system will cause temperatures to gradually fall throughout the day from the 40s to the 30s. Winds are also set to be breezy with gusts peaking at 25-35 MPH in the back half of the day.

New Year’s Day: We look to open the new year with temperatures settling back near to slightly below normal. A continuous breezy wind out of the northwest will shunt temperatures from rising any higher than the mid to upper 30s. There is also potential for a few flurries.

7-Day Forecast: This forecast will only get colder as we head into the first weekend of 2025. Another chance for snow arrives late Thursday before temperatures tank into the 20s for the high Friday and Saturday. Wind chill values may fall into the single digits on Saturday. Then, we’ll track a potentially stronger system Sunday into next Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty on storm track and dominant precipitation type, but be sure to stay tuned to the forecast on this one.