Tracking next rain chance and frost potential into midweek | Oct. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started the new workweek with fall weather in full force as it was quite chilly and breezy.

There is potential for frost, and maybe even a freeze, to develop along with tracking rain chances into midweek. It is also worth noting that today now marks our longest dry streak of 2024 at 16 days.

Monday night: Tonight won’t really revolve around frost development. It will be more-so about the chance for isolated to scattered showers. A majority of the rain looks to stay north of interstate 70, but a few showers may sneak into central Indiana in the overnight hours.

Lows will fall down into the low 40s.

Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers will continue to be possible throughout Tuesday.

Another chilly day in which it will feel more like November is expected. Highs will only get into the mid 50s. Winds are also going to be a little breezy out of the north.

Wednesday: Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is when we’ll start to chatter more about frost potential as temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost will be possible in the morning hours.

Then, showers are going to remain possible into Wednesday for areas mainly in northwestern Indiana. Overall, highs will only get back into the mid 50s.

7-Day Forecast: The best shot for widespread frost and potential areas of a freeze will be Wednesday night. After that, we’re eyeing a warming trend into the back half of this week. Highs by Friday are set to get into the mid 60s. Then, 70s return to the forecast this weekend with dry conditions in place.