Tracking next system into Friday with snow chance, cold this weekend | Dec. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are not done with active weather this week as we track the chance for snow into Friday. Temperatures are also set to turn below normal into this weekend before we see warmer air return next week.

Wednesday night: A mainly cloudy night is shaping up with the potential for some lake effect snow showers northeast of Indy.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. We can’t rule out patchy fog mainly in south central Indiana and the Wabash valley.

Thursday: Expect a near normal December day under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll stay dry for a majority of the day before our next weather maker arrives in the form of a clipper system Thursday night. Precipitation is set to be mixed to start.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Friday: Scattered snow looks to persist mostly north of interstate 70 through the morning hours. Coverage turns a lot more spotty by the afternoon hours. There will also be the potential for some lake effect snow showers Friday night, which could impact the playoff game at Notre Dame in South Bend depending on wind direction.

Snow totals will be on the light side with accumulation up to 0.5″-1″ at most in central Indiana. The projected 2″-4″ for South Bend will be mainly confined to the morning hours.

Highs are going to only get into the mid 30s. Temperatures in South Bend for Notre Dame vs. IU will be in the 20s by Friday night.

7-Day Forecast: This weekend is expected to feature below normal temperatures as we struggle to get into the low 30s. We’ll track our next warmup next week that carries through Christmas Day. Additional chances for rain are in play for the first half of next week. For those who are wanting a white Christmas, those odds are practically about zero.