Tracking on/off showers for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of the weekend will bring in soggy conditions at times for Saturday with conditions improving by late Sunday.

TODAY: On/off showers and storms are likely through much of the day. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place for southeastern Indiana. Flooding may turn into a concern with the morning storms. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers remain possible mainly south of I-70. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Clouds will decrease during the day. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A nice start to the work week with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances return Wednesday through Friday as high temperatures generally remain close to the average high (85 degrees).