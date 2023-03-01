Tracking potent system with heavy rain, strong winds going into late Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After record breaking high temperatures to start March, we will track a strong weather system with rain and strong winds going into late Thursday and through Friday.

Wednesday night: We’ll settle into another cool night with skies clearing overnight. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers, but better rain chances will remain to our south. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Cooler air will sink in for our Thursday with winds shifting to come out of the north. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of the day before cloud cover increases by Thursday night ahead of our next system. Highs look to only top out in the low to mid 50s.

Active weather will return Thursday night as we track widespread rain going into the overnight hours. The rain will be heavy at times, and winds will pick up as well with gusts up to 20-30 MPH.

Friday: Rain gear will need to be a necessity for all of Friday as we track on and off rain with heavier downpours. Winds will also become a bit strong with gusts up to 35-45 MPH at times. By the end of Friday, much of central Indiana looks to receive over an inch of rain with isolated areas of up to two or more inches.

Highs will only get into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Dry air returns for the first weekend of March with near to slightly above normal temperatures. We’re back to near 60 degree temperatures on Monday before another cooldown arrives.