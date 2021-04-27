Weather Blog

Tracking rain and storms for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was simply an amazing summer-like day across the state for our Tuesday! The warmest air of the year for many locations settled in with a strong breeze taking place as well. This very warm air will lead way for a wet Wednesday.

Tuesday night: A summer-like night is ahead as clouds will begin to increase. Breezy winds will stick around with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. We will be very close to a record warm low of 67° that was set back in 1899.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear as you head out for your Wednesday. We are expecting showers and storms throughout the day.

There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms early Wednesday afternoon. The primary threats will be isolated damaging winds and hail.

Highs will remain above average as we will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: The active weather pattern will continue through our Thursday with on and off showers. Storm chances will mainly reside south of interstate 70.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for most of the southern third of the state. The main threat is damaging winds, but a brief tornado is not out of the question.

Highs will be slightly cooler as we will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8 Day Forecast: We will quiet things down to end the workweek with below average temperatures. A warming trend will then move in for the upcoming weekend with highs quickly reaching back into the 70s by Sunday. Highs look to stick around in the mid 70s with extended dry time.