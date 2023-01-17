Weather Blog

Tracking rain and storms going into Wednesday night, colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a pretty decent Tuesday, albeit windy, for Indy and points south with lots of sunshine and mild air. Locations to the north, however, we’re stuck under cloud cover and couldn’t warm-up much. Changes are on the way as we track an active Wednesday with cooler air to follow.

Tuesday night: A cool, mostly cloudy, and breezy night is expected with lows dipping into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: We’re in for a dry start to our Wednesday, but conditions will change as showers begin to move in after the lunch hour.

By Wednesday night, widespread rain with pockets of heavier rainfall and isolated storms will be in play. We can’t rule out isolated strong storms south of a Bloomington-Columbus line with gusty winds being the main concern.

Rainfall totals look to be up to 0.5-1 inch for much of central Indiana with locally higher amounts possible by daybreak Thursday. Minor flooding may also become an issue south.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Damp and windy conditions are going to be on deck for our Thursday. Additional scattered showers are possible by the afternoon and nighttime hours. A few flurries may even develop Thursday night for areas north of interstate 70.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind gusts will also be up to 30-35 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Friday will feature a return to near normal temperatures with highs only getting into the upper 30s. We’ll stay in the upper 30s through this weekend. Another system slides in on Sunday that will bring more rain potential with snow also possibly mixing in. The near to slightly above normal temperature trend continues into next week.