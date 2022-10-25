Weather Blog

Tracking rain into early Wednesday with much cooler air to settle in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A welcomed gift arrived into our area for Tuesday in the form of rain showers. This rain has been much needed statewide, and we will track rain chances into early Wednesday with cooler air to sink in for the rest of the week.

Tuesday night: Scattered showers will stick around throughout our Tuesday night.

It will be cooler than last night with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy winds are also expected to stay with us.

Wednesday: A few showers are set linger into your Wednesday morning commute before we dry things out by the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will also partially decrease throughout Wednesday afternoon. Highs are expected to be much cooler after enjoying several days in the 70s. Numbers look to struggle to get out of the upper 50s. The gusty wind trend will also continue with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Thursday: A more tame weather day will roll in for Thursday with lighter winds and near normal temperatures. Highs look to only top out in the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We will rebound back into the 60s to end the workweek. Above normal temperatures continue throughout the final weekend of October with additional rain chances on Sunday and next Monday (Halloween).