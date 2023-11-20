Tracking rain into Tuesday with windy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re en-route to a wet overnight tonight with winds picking up a bit for Tuesday. Then, we’ll track near to below normal temperatures going into Thanksgiving Day.

Monday night: Widespread rain will arrive for us late tonight. Rain will be heavy at times with winds staying breezy.

Temperatures will hang steady in the 40s overnight. Wind gusts will also be up to 20-25 MPH at times.

Tuesday: Prepare for a wet and windy start to your Tuesday. Wind gusts in the morning will be even stronger at 25-35 MPH out of the south. The bulk of the rain will then begin to slide out of our area going towards the lunch hour. Scattered showers will still be possible for the remainder of the day. Wind gusts will also tone slightly down for the second half of Tuesday at 20-25 MPH with a wind direction change out of the west.

By the end of Tuesday, central Indiana looks to mainly see 0.5″-1″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. This rain is much needed as we’ve struggled a lot to work in precip this month.

Highs will find their way into the low to mid 50s despite the damp and breezy weather.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s system will lead way to a colder and dry Wednesday. Winds will not be as breezy as well. Cloud cover will dominate for much of the daytime hours before we gradually clear out by Wednesday night. Highs are set to only get into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The last few days have trended a bit warmer for Thanksgiving Day as we are forecasting highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs will fall back into the 40s going into the final weekend of November. There could be another system that brings in additional chances for rain this weekend.