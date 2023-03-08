Tracking rain, snow, and colder conditions over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in bits of active weather and colder air in this extended forecast.

Wednesday night: Another chilly and breezy night is ahead as cloud cover partially builds in further. Lows look to fall into the mid 30s.

Thursday: We’ll start our Thursday on a dry note with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are expected to stay slightly breezy throughout the day. By Thursday afternoon, our dry airmass will erode and open the door for returning showers.

Showers will become more widespread going into Thursday evening. Mixed precip and snow look to mainly stay in the northern third of the state for Thursday night.

Before the activity arrives, highs look to be a touch warmer than Wednesday with numbers in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Rain showers will be in the process of leaving the state by Friday morning with mixed precip and snow continuing to remain well north of interstate 70. Much of the activity is set to be gone going into Friday afternoon, but there is the possibility for sporadic snow showers to trickle down towards interstate 70 due to breezy northwesterly winds.

Highs are going to struggle to get into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind gusts will also be up to 25-30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Friday’s system will lead way to a cold start to the weekend with Saturday morning set to be in the upper 20s. The below normal high temperature trend will continue throughout the weekend with highs only managing to get into the low 40s. We’ll track another chance for a rain/snow mix beginning late Saturday night. Rain/snow mix chances will persist through Sunday with lingering snow showers possible Monday morning. Temperatures will hover around the upper 30s to low 40s for the first half of next week.