Tracking rain/snow mix for Thursday morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few showers move into the state later tonight.

TONIGHT: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with showers developing later tonight. If you have any plans this evening you may want to grab the umbrella for tonight’s Pacers game. Temperatures fall into the 40s this evening and then into the upper 30s late tonight.

THURSDAY: We’ll see a rain snow mix for the early morning commute. Roadways will be damp and there may be a little light snow on some grassy surfaces. The precipitation comes to an end by the early afternoon. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies become mostly clear and it turns cold. Temperatures drop into the low and middle 20s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to be a chilly but sunny end to the week. Highs will run about 10-15 degrees below normal. It looks like it’s going to be dry for high school football Friday night but it will be cold by kickoff.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a warm up this weekend. Highs climb back into the 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds return for the end of the weekend and temperatures climb into the lower 50s Sunday. An arctic air mass sinks into the state early next week. It looks like we’ll see some of the coldest air of the season. Highs stay in the upper 20s close to 30 on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens. We’ll also see a chance for some light snow too.