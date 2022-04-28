Weather Blog

Tracking shower chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not a bad start this morning with a few spotty shower chances with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs will climb to the lower to mid 60s today with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few scattered light showers develop which will continue through the evening. Highs through the end of the week will remain in the lower 60s with scattered showers.

This weekend looks unsettled with highs climbing closer to seasonal with most spots in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days. Saturday scattered showers with some thunderstorms are possible with a chance for severe storms developing. We have a slight risk in western portions of the state while the rest of the state is under a marginal risk. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday morning. We should salvage the afternoon.

It will remain unsettled through much of next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 through mid week with rain chances in the mix. It’ll cool off Thursday with highs in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.