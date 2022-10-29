Weather Blog

Tracking showers for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds are starting to increase this evening, but the forecast remains dry for tonight. Better chances at rain arrive on Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies hold in place for the night with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Most start out the day dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers chances increase in the afternoon/evening. Highs get into the low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Lingering showers chances remain possible. Mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day. Highs into the low 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: High temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week with days of dry weather. Central Indiana could see some 70s on the board by the end of the week. Clouds should increase by next weekend with another rain chance to watch.