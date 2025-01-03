Tracking significant winter storm Sunday into Monday with upgrades to warnings expected | Jan. 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Main focus continues to press toward the anticipation of an impactful winter storm with potential for some major impacts.

Friday night: Unlike last night, we’re precip free with partly cloudy skies. However, it is going to be fairly bitter with lows dropping into the teens. Expect wind chill values to be in the single digits by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Another day with temperatures in the 20s is ahead for Saturday despite mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds are set to be much lighter, but it won’t really help us still as it’s going to be a bit cold regardless.

Sunday: The main event in this forecast comes our way Sunday into Monday. First things first, winter storm watches remain in effect much of Sunday into Monday, and we still expect some of these to turn into warnings in the next 12-24 hours. REMEMBER, all details you’re about to read is our thoughts as of Friday afternoon. This is subject to change if trends turn different.

FUTURECAST: Onset of snow is looking to be Sunday morning starting in southwestern Indiana. Precip will eventually changeover to mixed precip for areas mainly south of interstate 70, which looks to mostly be in the form of sleet. However, some freezing rain may mix in too. We’re talking a prolonged amount of time that precipitation will be occurring from early Sunday into a good portion of Monday.

Some models have been shifting heaviest snow amounts south of I-70, but we’re being cautious with trying to implement that in our thoughts too much. We’re still over a day away from this event, so models could still alter their look.

To also note, for those going back to Ball State as the spring semester starts on Monday, we encourage you to travel Saturday. It’s going to be more difficult to get back there Sunday.

SNOW AND ICE POTENTIAL: We’ve made a minor range change in central IN and shifted things south just a little bit. Locally higher amounts are possible in the 6″-10″ range.

There is also concerns for the possibility of icing in southern Indiana.

WINDS: By Sunday night into early Monday morning, winds look to gust up to 30-35 MPH. This may lead way to power outages for those in the line of fire with icing potential.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday’s system will also feature temperatures in the 20s, but these numbers will tank even further afterwards. We’re talking highs only in the teens with the possibility of subzero low temperatures. There is a very high likelihood for subzero wind chills too.