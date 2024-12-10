Tracking snow burst potential and gusty winds Wednesday, frigid into Thursday | Dec. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a busy Wednesday with snow and gusty winds. This leads way to the coldest air of this week heading into Thursday.

Tuesday night: We can’t rule out some light snow into the overnight hours.

Lows are going to bottom out in the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Expect an active and windy Wednesday after we start off dry. Snow is set to develop towards the early to mid afternoon hours. We could have some instances of snow squalls (or heavy snow bursts), which would reduce visibility, cause light accumulation, and slicken up pavement in spots.

At most, we are eyeing up to 0.5″-1″ of snow.

Highs are expected to have a hard time getting into the low 30s. We’re also going to deal with stronger winds with gusts of 35+ MPH at times. The peak of these gusts will be near and after sunset. It is also worth mentioning that wind chill values look to plummet into the single digits by Wednesday night.

Thursday: The coldest air of the week settles in Thursday as we begin the day feeling like close to zero degrees. Although we’ll have some sunshine, temperatures are only going to rise into the mid 20s. Overall, we’re talking heavy coat weather for Thursday.

7-Day Forecast: Thankfully, we look to rebound very quickly with our temperatures. Friday features a fast return to the 40s. We’ll warm into the mid 40s this weekend, but it does come with another weather system Saturday into Sunday. Rain already looks likely on Saturday with some showers potentially lingering into Sunday.