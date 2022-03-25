Weather Blog

Tracking snow chances and more cold air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not a pleasant end to the workweek as it was cold and breezy with sporadic showers. Rain looks to transition to snow Friday night with below average temperatures sticking around.

A Wind Advisory is in place in far northwestern Indiana until 4 AM EDT Saturday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected. Localized gusts up to 55 MPH are possible.

Friday night: Shower chances stick around after sunset. A changeover to snow is expected as we get into the very beginning of Saturday. Portions of northern and central Indiana will see these snow chances. A few intense bursts of snow is possible at times.

It will be a rather cold night with windy conditions. Wind gusts could even briefly exceed 40 MPH at times. Numbers are set to fall in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Snow shower chances continue into the first half of our Saturday. Any accumulation by the time snow moves out will remain well under an inch, but some slick spots could emerge.

Breezy winds with gusts over 30 MPH at times are expected, which will make it feel much colder than the general air temperature. Highs are set to only reach the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: It will not be much warmer for the second half of our weekend. Despite that fact, it will be nice to see lots of sunshine throughout the day. Highs looks to rise back into the 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The new workweek starts off below average before a warming trend moves in. We look to quickly approach the 60s by next Wednesday. However, this will also bring back rain and storm chances. An early look into next Wednesday’s system shows the possibility of even strong to severe storms. It is too early to pinpoint specifics and main threats, but we will be watching this carefully. Another big cooldown will ensue going into the end of March next Thursday.