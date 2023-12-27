Tracking some rain with potential mixing of snow Thursday into Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking our next chance for both rain and snow going into Thursday and Friday. Along with that, colder air will slide in.

Wednesday night: Another mostly cloudy night will come into play with patchy fog developing closer to daybreak Thursday. Meanwhile, the slow-moving system to Indiana’s west will give way to some showers and possible snow in mainly southwestern Indiana. If any snow accumulation occurs, it will be extremely light.

Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Thursday: Precipitation chances are set to peak. We’ll see scattered showers develop throughout the day as they pivot around the aforementioned system. By Thursday night into Friday morning, more snow may get into the mix as temperatures fall. The best chance for any snow accumulation, which will be relatively light if so, will be south and west of Indianapolis, but central Indiana overall could get in on sporadic snow showers.

Highs will be colder with numbers only in the low 40s.

Friday: A few rain and snow showers could still occur in the morning. Then, spotty showers will remain possible for the rest of the day as the backside of the low gradually shifts southeast.

Highs will only rise into the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll dry out by the New Year’s weekend with some bouts of sunshine expected. Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid 40s. Slightly colder temperatures swing in for New Year’s Eve on Sunday with highs around 40. We’ll also see winds turn a little bit breezy for Saturday and Sunday. The start to 2024 next Monday will feature near normal temperatures and dry weather.