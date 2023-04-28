Tracking split weekend forecast with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for additional rain chances through the final weekend of April with a flip towards more chilly air going into the start of May.

Friday night: We are looking at a rain-free night under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cool side with numbers in the mid 40s.

Saturday: After a gloomy Friday, we will work in a little bit of sunshine for the first half of our Saturday before another system quickly brings more scattered showers to our area. We also can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms. Activity overall will be on and off from mid-afternoon into the nighttime hours.

Highs are set to be warmer with numbers in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Saturday’s system will usher in chilly and breezy air for the final day of April on Sunday. Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 50s with wind gusts approaching 25-30 MPH at times out of the west. In tandem with the chilly temps, scattered showers will be around for much of the day.

8-Day Forecast: The start to May on Monday will not be a pleasant one as it looks to be the first time in nine years we start the month in the 50s. Breezy winds and isolated-scattered shower chances will also be present with highs only making it into the low 50s. A few showers may linger into Tuesday before we work in a gradual warmup through midweek. Temperatures look to find their way back into the 60s by next Thursday.