Weather Blog

Tracking spotty thunderstorms this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll see many dry hours this weekend but spotty showers and thunderstorms will also be possible.

TODAY: The first part of the day will be dry. Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Indiana is under a marginal risk that one or two of these storms could be strong. The main risk is heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There will be many dry hours during the day today and everyone may not see rain. Highs today climb into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms are possible early this evening. Otherwise skies remain partly cloudy and it stays mild. Lows fall in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Much of the day Sunday will be dry. A cold front swings through the state bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to middle 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will be likely. Some of the storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has Indiana under a slight risk these storms may be strong. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll stay dry and see mostly sunny skies to start off the new workweek. It will be pleasant and a little cooler compared to the last week with highs staying in the 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: It stays sunny and dry for Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. It stays dry for the end of the week with temperatures climbing back into the 80s.