Tracking storms and less humid air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping ahead of a cold front. This front brings us showers and thunderstorms tonight and relief from the high heat and humidity next week.

Tonight:

Storms and showers are likely tonight across much of the state. The biggest risk associated with these storms will be high winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures overnight fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday:

Finally, relief from the high heat is here to start the week! Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will be much lower than what we experienced this weekend. We’ll see a chance for scattered showers during the first part of Monday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with skies beginning to clear later in the afternoon.

Tuesday:

It will be a very pleasant, mostly sunny day on Tuesday. Humidity will be low, and temperatures will be below normal in the upper 70s. This will be a great summer day to enjoy the outdoors.

8 day forecast:

We’re in store for a pretty nice dry stretch for the rest of the week. It will be pleasant with highs climbing back into the low to middle 80s for the first part of the week. Temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine to last through Friday as well. Saturday and Sunday look to be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday should be another sunny day, but by next Sunday, clouds, showers, and a chance for storms returns to end your weekend.