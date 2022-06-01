Weather Blog

Tracking storms

A warm and slightly muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds are on te increase through the morning today with an approaching cold front. Highs will top out in the lower 80s today. A cold front will spark up storms through the early afternoon. We could see a gusty storm this evening with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. Showers and storms will linger through the evening. Lows will fall to the lower 60s. Few morning showers are possible Thursday morning with most of the afternoon drying out with highs cooling to the mid 70s.

Comfy and seasonal by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Fantastic weekend out ahead of us with highs climbing to the lower 80s through the afternoon with sunshine! We’ll be in the lower 80s through Sunday. Next chance of rain and storms arrives Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.