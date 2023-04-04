Tracking strong to severe storm potential for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to see an even warmer Tuesday after starting the day with scattered showers and storms. Now, we will turn towards a strong to severe storm threat for Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Clouds are set to build back in tonight. There could be a few showers/isolated storms in the first few hours of Wednesday. More will be discussed about tomorrow as a whole in the Wednesday section of this blog.

This will be a rather rare early spring night in which it feels more summerlike due to lows in the mid to upper 60s and higher humidity values.

Wednesday: Remain weather aware throughout your Wednesday as we track two rounds of concern for severe weather potential. Round one moves in close to daybreak Wednesday and continues until roughly mid-morning.

There is a low threat for strong/severe storms with this morning cluster. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Round two could be of bigger concern with re-development in the afternoon hours. Early/mid-afternoon to late afternoon Wednesday will be the timeframe for this second wave of severe weather potential.

There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for the entirety of Indiana in association with round two. All hazards will be on the table. We do have to mention that there is even a shot for a strong tornado threat (EF2+) and significant hail along/north of interstate 70 (darker shade in the threat graphics). It is now a good time to finalize your safety plan and download the Storm Track 8 weather app to have updated information for your location.

One more important bit of info that needs to be said for Wednesday is that we expect it to be fairly windy with wind gusts approaching 40-45 MPH. Hence, why there will be a wind advisory in place from 8 AM to 8 PM Wednesday. Highs look to hit the low 70s.

Thursday: Dry, cooler, and more bright conditions will be on the table for Thursday once Wednesday’s cold front passes through. Highs will only rise into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We will gradually warmup going into Easter weekend with temperatures nearing 70 degrees by Easter Sunday. Rain chances may return next Monday, but much of the extended forecast after Wednesday looks to be dry.