Weather Blog

Tracking strong winds and rain Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying another beautiful day,

Friday night: Cloud cover and winds are expected to pick up more going into tonight. Wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH are expected. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with numbers only falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Expect a blustery day with on and off showers for your Saturday. Wind advisories have been issued for the expectation of wind gusts up to 40-50 MPH at times.

Showers look to begin rolling into the state before sunrise. and scattered rain will progress into the mid to late-afternoon hours. By sunset, the activity is set to be out of our area.

There is even a low chance that isolated instances of even stronger to perhaps severe gusts get pulled down to the surface as the rain moves into eastern Indiana. This risk is for areas just east of Indy, and it is a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

Highs will be cooler with numbers only rising into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Once Saturday’s system leaves the state, we will be on our way to a much nicer and bright Sunday. Winds will also subside substantially and become light. High temperatures will be able to make a slight rebound with numbers getting into the mid to upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The above normal temperature trend will continue into next week with highs staying steady in the upper 60s through next Thursday. Much of next week is also shaping up to be dry before shower chances return to end the week.