Tracking Thursday evening storms, less humid Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll track scattered showers and storms with severe potential until Thursday night. Then, a flip to more pleasant air greets us going into the upcoming weekend.

A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 11 PM EDT Thursday night.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms remain with us until late tonight. The risk for severe storms will come to an end by sunset as well. Large hail (some over 2″ possible) and damaging winds will be the primary threats until then. There is also a very low isolated tornado threat.

Lows look to drop into the mid 60s.

Friday: We’ll find ourselves feeling not as steamy to end the workweek with much lower humidity values. A breeze out of the north with partly cloudy skies and below normal temperatures will equal the best weather day of the week for Friday. Highs will only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend: Tolerable conditions will persist into the first half of the upcoming weekend with pleasant air and highs in the low to mid 80s. The muggy meter will climb a slight bit going into Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We could see the chance for a few scattered storms in the second half of Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered storm chances will stick around into the first portion of next week. Unfortunately, the heat will ramp back up through the final week of July with highs eventually getting into the 90s by midweek next week. Along with increasing heat, the muggy meter will also slowly climb back up.