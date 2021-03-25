Tracking Thursday night’s storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking an active Thursday night with the potential for strong to severe storms. Along with these storms, we are also expecting a very windy Thursday night.

Thursday night: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT/11 PM CDT for nearly the southern third of Indiana.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for central and eastern Indiana from 11 PM EDT Thursday night until 9 AM EDT Friday morning. Wind gusts in this warning will be up to 60 mph at times. The remainder of the state will be under a Wind Advisory for the same aforementioned timeframe. These areas will see gusts up to 55 mph at times.

We will see rain and storms this evening and tonight with the potential for strong to severe storms.

There is a Slight Risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for the southern third of the state with Indianapolis in the Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5). Damaging winds will be the main threat, but isolated tornadoes will be possible for areas mainly south of interstate 70. Heavy rain will accompany any thunderstorm as well.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side tonight as we will dip into the mid 40s.

Friday: On and off showers will linger into the Friday morning hours for areas north of interstate 70. Some sunshine will then return to the area along with winds slowly decreasing throughout the day. Highs will be on the seasonable side as we look to top out in the mid 50s.

Weekend: A quick warmup will swing into the state for our Saturday as skies will become partly cloudy. Enjoy a fantastic Saturday afternoon as highs will push into the low 70s. This warmer air will lead way towards rain and isolated storm chances late Saturday night. There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

Sunday will be much cooler as we return to seasonable and dry air. Highs will only top out in the mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast: We will get to enjoy a pleasant first half of the workweek next week with highs in the mid 60s by next Tuesday. Rain chances look to return for next Wednesday with cooler air to follow for the remainder of the workweek.