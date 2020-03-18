Tracking Thursday’s strong to severe storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A soggy Wednesday will lead way to the possibility for strong to severe storms Thursday.

Wednesday night: Showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain in play until the nighttime hours. We will remain cloudy throughout the night.

Lows will dip into the upper 40s. Folks to the north will see low 40s, and the southern counties will only fall into the low 50s.

Thursday: An active day is ahead as we look to see two rounds of showers and storms push through central Indiana. The first main wave will pass through in the late morning to early afternoon hours. We could have lingering showers in between the two waves.

The second main wave has the potential to bring strong to severe storms in the overnight hours. An enhanced risk of severe weather is in place for southwestern and most of central Indiana. The threats are damaging winds, a couple of tornadoes, and large hail. Some flooding is possible due to the amount of rain that will accumulate Thursday.

Lows will only fall into the mid 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers are possible in the morning hours, and this will lead way to a dry afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: We will see a big temperature drop for the weekend as highs only make it to the low to upper 40s with dry time. Dry conditions will continue into Monday as temperatures rebound toward the mid 50s. As our temperatures continue to climb into the low 60s, rain chances will return by midweek.