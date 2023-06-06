Tracking Tuesday night rain chance, comfortable air for second half of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are monitoring the potential for a few showers Tuesday night into part of Wednesday. Then, the story for the remainder of the workweek will be pleasant air.

Tuesday night: Cloud cover will be widespread ahead of an approaching front tonight. Isolated to scattered showers are possible going into Wednesday morning.

Due to the extensive cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly warmer than last night with lows in the low 60s. Areas north and east of Indy will fall into the 50s.

Wednesday: Isolated to scattered shower potential remains with us through the morning hours Wednesday before the front leaves in the afternoon. Cloud cover will also gradually decrease through the second half of Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be cooler than Tuesday with numbers only in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Marvelous weather is expected for Thursday with bright skies, a northerly breeze, and comfortable air. This will be the best weather day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Comfortable air will stick around through the end of the workweek with highs staying in the low 80s. A brief warmup will then swing in Saturday with temps in the mid 80s. This warmup will be followed up with a better chance for scattered showers and isolated storms starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. Sunday’s system looks to bring temperatures back down into the upper 70s going into next Monday. Another chance for precip could slide in by next Wednesday/Thursday.