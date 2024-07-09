Tracking Tuesday night tornado and heavy rain threat due to Beryl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are watching for the potential of isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall tonight into early Wednesday as the remnants of Beryl continue to move through our area.

A ***Tornado Watch*** remains in effect until midnight EDT tonight for the southern third of the state.

Tuesday night: Widespread rain from the remnants of Beryl will be ongoing tonight. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is where we are expecting our heaviest rain to take place. Rainfall rates will be up to 1″-2″ per hour.

There is an elevated risk for tornadoes in southern Indiana, hence, why there is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe weather in southern Indiana. The remainder of locations along and south of interstate 70 sits in a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Isolated tornadoes will be the main concern, but damaging winds will also be a threat. We’re also tracking the potential for some flooding with isolated instances of flash flooding possible.

We’re still expecting up to 1″-3″ of rain across much of the state with this system. Highest rain totals will be northwest of Indy. Locally higher amounts of 3″+ are also possible.

Lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers from Beryl will persist through Wednesday morning into early afternoon. All of the precip from Beryl will exit the state by roughly the mid-afternoon hours.

Some showers may slide in mainly west of interstate 65 Wednesday night from a separate disturbance.

While the bulk of the rain will exit our state tomorrow, we will turn quite windy. Wind gusts could push up to 40-45 MPH at times out of the northwest. Wind advisories may be needed for Wednesday.

Overall, highs will be cooler with numbers in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures will ramp back up quickly going into the back half of this week. Thursday will feature highs in the low 80s with scattered showers and storms possible mainly in the afternoon hours. It will also feel a little uncomfortable as higher humidity values will be in place.

8-Day Forecast: We will only continue to warm up into this weekend. Highs look to swing into the upper 80s by Sunday. There will be daily chances for pop-up showers and storms into this weekend with the muggy meter remaining cranked up.