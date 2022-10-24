Weather Blog

Tracking Tuesday’s rain, then much cooler for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to bring in our best chance for rain in several weeks for our Tuesday. Then, we will deal with much cooler air for the remainder of the week.

Monday night: A mild and mostly cloudy night will be on deck with breezy winds. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Have the rain gear on hand throughout the day. Isolated showers will build in during the morning hours before coverage becomes more widespread by the late afternoon hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time.

Scattered showers will remain possible overnight for mainly central and northern Indiana.

Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.5″-1″ for most of central Indiana with isolated instances of over an inch.

Highs look to top out in the low 70s with locations in western Indiana being cooler due to the earlier onset of rain. Gusty winds of up to 25-30 MPH are expected at times as well.

Wednesday: Additional sporadic showers will be in play through the morning hours before we dry things out by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a lot cooler than Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Winds are going to stay breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: The remainder of this week is shaping up to feature near normal fall weather with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be more chances for isolated showers this weekend, but for the most part we look to stay dry with highs in the low 60s.