Tracking Tuesday’s rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a pleasant mild day with a mix of sun and clouds. This nice air will lead way for the return of rain and storm chances for our Tuesday.

Monday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s.

Tuesday: After a couple of fantastic dry days, we will work in our next system. A stray shower is possible before noon. Then, more widespread rain with isolated storms will swing into the state. Along with the rain, winds will pick up.

Highs will top out in the low 60s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger into our Wednesday morning. Other than these showers, expect a warm and windy afternoon. Wind gusts look to be as high as 30 to 35 mph at times. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Showers and storms chances will be in play for Thursday before we bring in slightly cooler air to end the workweek. Mild air will remain in place throughout our weekend with additional rain chances for Saturday. The new workweek next week looks to kick off on a dry note.