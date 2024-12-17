Tracking Wednesday rain, snow chance by Friday with cold temperatures | Dec. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler temperatures today didn’t bother us much as abundant sunshine made it feel tolerable across central Indiana.

This doesn’t change our forecast trajectory in relation to colder air settling in the next few days. We’re also tracking chances for rain and snow on Wednesday and Friday.

Tuesday night: Cloud cover will build back in tonight as our next weather system approaches the area. There are two separate pieces of energy that will collide into a larger disturbance.

Lows look to drop into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers/occasional drizzle will keep rolling through Wednesday morning with the best coverage of precip in northern and southern Indiana. We cannot rule out some instances of graupel, especially north of interstate 70.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Dry air looks to briefly settle back into the picture Thursday. Temperatures are set to be near normal for this time of the year with numbers in the upper 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

7-Day Forecast: Thursday’s dry air looks to quickly retreat as another system slides in from the northwest for Friday. There will be a chance for rain and snow with highs in the mid 30s. We can’t rule out some lake effect snow showers for the Notre Dame vs. IU playoff game Friday night with temperatures mainly in the 20s. Heavy coat weather will be on deck this weekend with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Then, trends continue to point towards a swing towards above normal temperatures through Christmas Day next week. It is too early to tell if precipitation chances will be needed for Christmas as models diverge quite a bit with that scenario by then.