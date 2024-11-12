Tracking Wednesday rain, streak of 50s next few days | Nov. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s no secret much of central and northern Indiana struggled to warm-up today. Cloud cover had taken a while to disperse and winds were easterly.

Matter of fact, Indy had it’s first day featuring a high temperature of 50 or cooler since Apr 5th earlier this year.

More rain is on the way Wednesday with temperatures looking to stay closer to the chilly side the next few days.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy after sunset as we dig into another cold night. Lows look to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover is set to build back in further ahead of our next rain maker. Winds will also turn a little breezy with gusts over 20 MPH. Rain is expected to move in starting early afternoon in southern Indiana. Activity will fill in across the state through the rest of the afternoon hours, and this leads way to a rainy Wednesday night. Heavier areas of rain will occur at times too.

Highs are going to be warmer with numbers in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Spotty to scattered showers will remain possible through at least the first half of Thursday as activity pinwheels around the backside of the system.

Expect near to slightly above normal highs with numbers in the mid 50s.

7-Day Forecast: We’re back to warming up as we head into this weekend. Highs will top out in the 60s this weekend. Additional rain chances may swing our way Sunday and into early next week.