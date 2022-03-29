Weather Blog

Tracking Wednesday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in a big warm-up for our Wednesday. However, this will open the door for windy conditions and severe weather potential.

A Wind Advisory will be in place from 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday for all of central Indiana. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected.

Tuesday night: A much warmer night is expected with lots of cloud cover. Sporadic showers are possible throughout the nighttime hours.

Lows will hold steady in the 40s.

Wednesday: We are set to undergo a big transition for our Wednesday. Strong winds out of the south will help launch our temperatures into the mid 70s statewide. A few showers will be possible to start the day before an extended dry period with partial clearing slides in.

Wednesday night: As we get closer to sunset, we will be watching a line of showers and storms that could bring strong to severe storms our way.

A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather is in place for all of central Indiana. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) sits from a Bloomington-Terre Haute line south. Damaging winds is the main threat, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Thursday: Much colder air will quickly return as temperatures decrease throughout the day to end March. Spotty shower chances and breezy winds will also linger into our Thursday. Highs are expected to occur very early in the day with numbers in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: A dry end to the week will be on deck with highs in the upper 40s to start April. Then, we will quickly bounce back into the 50s for the weekend with isolated shower chances. The gradual warming trend continues into next week.