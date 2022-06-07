Weather Blog

Tracking Wednesday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a few showers and storms scoot across central during the afternoon hours with lots of cloud cover and humid air. This active weather pattern will continue into our Wednesday with stronger storms possible.

Tuesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy as we see dry conditions slide in tonight. Lows look to fall into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Rain and storm chances are expected to once again increase throughout Wednesday. The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours, and some of them have the potential to become strong to severe.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for areas along and south of interstate 70. The timeline for this severe potential will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado threat is also in play.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: We will move the active weather pattern out of our state briefly for Thursday. This will lead way to the best weather day of the week with abundant sunshine and lower humidity values. Enjoy more comfortable conditions overall with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances are set to quickly return to end the workweek. A few showers may linger into early Saturday before we dry out for the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday before the 80s return next week.