Weather Blog

Tracking Wednesday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another hot and humid day across the region, we will track multiple chances for showers and storms beginning late Tuesday.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as we begin to work in our next system. We can’t rule a stray shower or storm mainly north of interstate 70 late tonight before rain coverage increases overnight.

Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear handy as showers and storms will be on and off throughout our Wednesday. Rain will slide in through the morning hours with additional shower and storm development Wednesday afternoon.

There is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon for much of the state. Isolated damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.

Highs will be slightly cooler as we will only rise into the low 80s.

Thursday: Most of our Thursday will be mainly dry as we build in slightly warmer for mainly the southern half of the state. We can’t rule out isolated showers Thursday afternoon before a line of showers and storms roll in late Thursday and into early Friday morning.

We will also be tracking the threat for isolated strong to severe storms with the late night line of storms. Isolated damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Locations in northern Indiana will mainly stay in the 70s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will continue through our Friday with on and off rain and storms. We will then slide into a picture perfect weekend as we close in on the Indianapolis 500 for Sunday. Sunday will be the best weather day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. We look to creep back into the upper 70s by Memorial Day and into midweek next week.