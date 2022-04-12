Weather Blog

Tracking Wednesday’s severe weather chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a mainly dry Tuesday, we are monitoring a heightened risk of severe weather for our Wednesday.

Tuesday night: A few showers cannot be ruled out tonight.

Temperatures are set to remain mild overnight with numbers in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Have the rain jacket on hand as rain and storms are likely for the first half of our Wednesday. As we get towards the lunch hour. A couple of storms could become strong. This will not be the main round of concern.

By Wednesday afternoon, we will be watching an intense line of storms racing into the state. This is the main area of concern for our severe weather threat going into the evening and nighttime hours. By the overnight hours, the severe threat will have diminished with activity quickly moving into Ohio.

Risk upgrades have taken place as of earlier this afternoon with portions of southwestern Indiana now under a Moderate Risk (level 4/5) of severe weather. Much of central Indiana remains under an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5). The main threat is damaging winds, and there is the possibility of significant damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. There is even the potential for a strong tornado or two (EF2+) from Indy and areas south and west. Hail and heavy rain are also threats.

With a heightened risk potential of severe weather on the way, it is important to finalize your safety plan now. Make sure you know your safe place and contact people you know to make them aware of this. Have several ways of receiving warnings and download the Storm Track 8 weather app. As long as you effectively implement your safety plan tomorrow, you will be ok.

Highs will rise into the low 70s. It will also be a bit windy tomorrow with non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 MPH at times.

Thursday: A cooldown is expected after a busy and warm Wednesday. Winds will stay breezy as temperatures only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday will feature a nice end to the workweek with highs creeping into the low 60s. Another cooldown will move in for the weekend. Easter Sunday currently looks to be on the cooler side with isolated showers possible. Below normal temperatures then linger into next week.