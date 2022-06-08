Weather Blog

Tracking Wednesday’s strong to severe storm threat, nice for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms mainly until sunset Wednesday. Then, a much nicer Thursday will be rewarded to us.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 PM EDT for much of central and southern Indiana.

Wednesday night: Stay weather aware this evening as the potential for strong to severe storms remain with us until sunset. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather is in place for much of central and southern Indiana. All hazards are on the table with the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Lows are set to drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday: We will clear the active weather out of the state in what is set to be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy lots of sunshine and comfortable air with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Rain and storm chances are expected to quickly return to end the week. Activity looks to slide in during the afternoon hours and linger into Friday night. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs are set to be slightly cooler with numbers in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Enjoy a beautiful weather weekend with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s. Summer heat and humidity looks to then return to the picture with highs climbing towards the upper 80s by next Tuesday.