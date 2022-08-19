Weather Blog

Tracking weekend rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are wrapping up what has been a mostly dry week statewide. Changes are ahead this weekend as we monitor on and off showers and storms.

Friday night: Cloud cover will increase tonight, which will lead way slightly warmer low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Tomorrow will start off dry, but that is set to gradually change going into the afternoon hours. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon.

Rain and storm coverage is expected to then increase going into and through the nighttime hours.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms in the latter half of Saturday with damaging winds and hail being the primary concern.

Highs look to once again reach the mid 80s. We will also see uncomfortable air return to the area with higher humidity values.

Sunday: Active weather continues into our Sunday with on and off showers and storms likely throughout the day.

There is a low chance for isolated strong to severe storms in areas southeast of a Richmond-Columbus line. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Highs are set to be a touch cooler with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers and storms will remain possible to start the week next week. Then, a gradual warming trend settles into the picture throughout next week with highs in the mid 80s. Dry time looks to persist up until next weekend with additional rain chances sliding in.