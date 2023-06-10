Tracking well deserved rain Sunday and a brief cooler spell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain is on the way for Sunday with cooler air to follow going into the first half of next week.

Saturday night: A few showers are possible during the overnight hours tonight. Cloud cover will increase overnight as well with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday: Rain coverage becomes widespread for a good chunk of our Sunday with a few storms possible.

There is even potential for isolated stronger storms near and south of interstate 70 with wind and hail the main concern.

Highs will only rise into the mid 70s due to the rain. Winds will also become breezy by the latter half of the day.

Monday: We’ll turn towards a below normal and comfortable June day to start the new workweek. Winds are set to stay a little bit breezy with highs topping out in the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Going through Tuesday and Wednesday, chances for spotty rain and storms will be in play. Temperatures are also going to return to the mid 80s by Wednesday. High temperatures look to hold steady in the mid 80s through the end of the week.